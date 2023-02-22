Unaccompanied learner driver arrested in Galway after ‘driving erratically’ on cocaine

Officers in Portumna had been on mobile patrol when they observed a car “driving erratically” and pulled the driver over.

Gardaí in Co Galway arrested an unaccompanied learner driver after they failed a roadside drug test this week.

Gardaí in Portumna, Co. Galway, while on mobile patrol in the town observed this vehicle driving erratically.



The driver was found to be on a learner permit, driving unaccompanied, and tested positive for cocaine in a roadside drug test.



Driver arrested & vehicle seized.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday to share a photo of the vehicle being towed away after the seizure, a spokesperson operating the @GardaTraffic account said: “Gardaí in Portumna, Co. Galway, while on mobile patrol in the town observed this vehicle driving erratically.

“The driver was found to be on a learner permit, driving unaccompanied, and tested positive for cocaine in a roadside drug test.

“Driver arrested & vehicle seized.”