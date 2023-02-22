Unaccompanied learner driver arrested in Galway after ‘driving erratically’ on cocaine
Officers in Portumna had been on mobile patrol when they observed a car “driving erratically” and pulled the driver over.
Gardaí in Co Galway arrested an unaccompanied learner driver after they failed a roadside drug test this week.
Gardaí in Portumna, Co. Galway, while on mobile patrol in the town observed this vehicle driving erratically.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 22, 2023
The driver was found to be on a learner permit, driving unaccompanied, and tested positive for cocaine in a roadside drug test.
Driver arrested & vehicle seized. pic.twitter.com/ap5Op0BF4d
