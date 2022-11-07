UDA behind fresh death threats against murder victim Glenn Quinn’s brother and mother (78)

‘When they are in jail they will have time to think about the breath they wasted threatening us, because we are not going away’

Martin Quinn, the brother of Glenn Quinn, with family members and friends leaves flowers outside the flat where Glenn lived and was murdered

Ellen Quinn (Mother) , Martin Quinn (Brother) and Lesley Murphy (Sister) of Glenn Quinn who was beaten to death in his Carrickfergus flat

The UDA is behind fresh death threats against the brother of murder victim Glenn Quinn and his 78-year-old mother.

Martin Quinn and his 78-year-old mother Ellen were visited by police late on Saturday night to warn them they are under threat of imminent attack unless they leave their hometown Carrickfergus.

It is the latest in a long line of threats issued against the family who have campaigned for justice for Glenn, battered to death by members of South East Antrim UDA in January 2020.

And last night Martin told the Sunday World they would not rest until they get justice for his brother.

“The vermin who murdered Glenn think they can scare us off,” he said, “but we won’t be deterred in our quest.

“And when they are in jail they will have time to think about the breath they wasted threatening us, because we are not going away.”

Ellen Quinn (Mother) , Martin Quinn (Brother) and Lesley Murphy (Sister) of Glenn Quinn who was beaten to death in his Carrickfergus flat

The latest threat warns Martin and his mother Ellen to get out of Northern Ireland.

Glenn was murdered almost three years ago. He was ambushed and beaten to death in his own home at Ashleigh Park in the seaside town following an altercation with an SEA member in the previous days.

Terminally ill and vulnerable, Glenn had no answer to the repeated blows rained down on him by baseball and iron bar wielding gang, leaving him with massive facial and head injuries and more than 50 bone fractures.

It was an attack that left the town stunned and shocked.

But it has resulted in a campaign of intimidation against his family.

They have received a series of death threats and speaking previously to the Sunday World Martin said his elderly mother’s home ``looks more like a security base than a pensioner’s bungalow’’ because of the security measures she has had to put in place.

Martin Quinn, the brother of Glenn Quinn, with family members and friends leaves flowers outside the flat where Glenn lived and was murdered

The widow of a Royal Irish Regiment soldier, the threat comes a week before Remembrance Sunday when the sacrifice of thousands of members of the British armed forces is remembered.

A number of people, including known SEA members, were arrested and questioned in the days following the discovery of Glenn’s battered body, but to day no one has been charged.

A reward of £30,000 has been is on offer for information leading to the arrest and conviction of his killers.

Sources have indicated the threat was not authorised by SEA leadership but the Sunday World understands elements of the organisation, which has become increasingly fractured, are responsible.

They are also responsible for a series of earlier threats against the family.

“They haven’t scared us off in the past and they won’t now,” said Martin.

“It says it all about these people, who wrap themselves in the Union flag, that they threaten the life of a 78-year-old Royal Irish Regiment widow. Disgusting.”