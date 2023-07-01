Tyson Fury enjoys day out in Scotland with Daniel Kinahan gangster pal Robert Kelbie

Kelbie (39) of Ratho, Edinburgh has links to the fugitive Irish crime boss and former promoter through Kinahan’s now-defunct MTK management stable

Boxing legend Tyson Fury has been enjoying a tour of Scotland hosted by Daniel Kinahan’s notorious gangster pal Robert Kelbie.

The fighter has been seen out and about with Kelbie on a whistlestop trip to Edinburgh where they popped into a plush cocktail bar while Fury posed for pictures with tour bus staff.

The 34-year-old Fury and hardman Kelbie were even treated to specially-made Gypsy King cocktails featuring the boxer’s logo and their faces on the fancy drinks at VIP favourite Tigerlily.

Kelbie (39) of Ratho, Edinburgh has links to the fugitive Irish crime boss and former promoter through Kinahan’s now-defunct MTK management stable.

At the height of Kinahan’s ‘sportswashing’ PR campaign, he urged major names in the sport to help promote his image which included the heavyweight champ who gave his friend and mentor a social media shout-out.

Kelbie, who previously admitted mortgage fraud in 2012, is well-known to Scottish police and has survived three assassination attempts.

Convicted fraudster, Kelbie, who has links to the Lyons crime clan, became pals with Tyson, who has no links to criminality, after allegedly landing a job working with him three years ago.

He claimed to have served as director of talent for MTK Global, the boxing promotions firm linked to mobster Kinahan, which advised Fury, former middleweight and super-middleweight champion Billie Joe Saunders (32), and Scottish light-welterweight world title holder Josh Taylor (31).

Fury, Saunders and Taylor have no links to crime.

MTK Global was put out of business ahead of the Gypsy King’s Wembley triumph when he beat Dillian Whyte in April 2022 after US cops put a $5 million bounty on founder Kinahan’s head.

Kelbie, who loves appearing with celebrities including Oasis legend Noel Gallagher and Mike Tyson, reportedly helped set up a Spanish gym for a boxing firm linked to wanted mob boss Kinahan.

In May of last year Kelbie was with Fury when he kicked out at a taxi in an incident caught on camera while they were on holiday in the south of France.

In the short video, Fury is seen being held up by father John as he stumbles towards the white taxi in the middle of the day.

He then leans against the Renault to help him in his attempts to open a locked rear door on the driver's side.

However, the driver hand gestures out of the window, apparently indicating he is not interested in picking up the fare. The car then drives away with Fury aiming one last frustrated kick at the vehicle.

Kelbie is seen leaning through the passenger’s side window while Fury tries to open the door before it takes off without them.

Kelbie later uploaded pictures to his Instagram in the resort town that included footage of the boxer and his dad with pints of Stella at a roadside bar.