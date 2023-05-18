Two women arrested as cocaine worth €9k seized following raids in Louth and Dublin

Four addresses were searched in Co Louth and north Dublin

Two women have been arrested as part of an ongoing probe into organised crime in Co Louth.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drug Unit conducted a search operation this morning, Thursday May 18, as part of Operation Stratus, an investigation into organised criminal activity and the sale and supply of drugs in the Drogheda area.

Four addresses were searched in Co Louth and north Dublin, which resulted in two vehicles and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €9,000 being seized.

The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

Two women, both aged in their 20s, were detained for offences relating to Section 73 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Both women are currently being held at a Louth garda station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Investigations are ongoing.