Two women arrested after topless New Year’s Eve brawl in Limerick pub

Video footage of the bust-up, which took place inside a licensed premises in the city, is being widely shared on social media.

A still from the video shows the two girls fighting as a third attempts to break them up

Two women have been arrested after a Limerick bar brawl that left them scantily clad on New Year’s Eve.

The clip, captured on a mobile phone, shows the two women wearing similar white dresses as they get physical inside the pub.

One of the girls can be seen pulling the other’s hair and hitting her on the head repeatedly as she struggles to get off the ground.

Another female can be heard pleading with her friend to “stop” before two security guards intervene and drag the brawling pair away from each other.

One woman can also be heard shouting, “My phone!” while one of the bouncers says: “Jesus Christ! Let go of her!”

As the two women scramble on the floor, they both experience wardrobe malfunctions as one woman’s bottom is exposed when her dress rides up.

Both women can then be seen with their cleavage falling out of their dresses before they are carried away from the scene by bouncers.

A garda spokesperson confirmed officers responded to a public order incident on Steamboat Quay in Limerick on Saturday evening, December 31.

“Two females were arrested for public order offences. They were later released pending further enquiries,” they said.

Investigations are ongoing.