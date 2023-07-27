Two women arrested after taxi driver attacked and car hijacked in Dublin’s Phoenix Park

The victim, who is aged in his 60s, was assaulted while driving along Military Road in the Phoenix Park at around 6.20am yesterday

The innocent taxi driver was beaten and forced from his car

Detectives have arrested two women after a taxi driver was viciously attacked and his car hijacked in Dublin.

He was targeted by two female suspects, who beat him and forced him from his car.

Gardaí immediately put out an alert for the vehicle, a 141-D registered black Skoda Octavia.

The taxi driver was subsequently hospitalised and is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is understood that yesterday evening an off-duty garda member spotted the car near the city centre and notified colleagues.

Gardaí were sent to the scene and arrested two women. They were in custody last night at Store Street garda station and were being questioned in relation to the carjacking.

A source said: “They were driving around in the stolen car for most of the day, but were spotted by an off-duty member who was aware of the hijacking. Four people were in the car, including the two women who are suspects for attacking the taxi driver.”

Speaking yesterday, a garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí in Cabra are investigating the alleged hijacking of a vehicle on Military Road, Phoenix Park this morning at approximately 6.20am.

“A male taxi driver, aged in his 60s was assaulted by two female passengers. He was forced from the vehicle. The two female suspects fled the scene in the stolen vehicle. The driver of the taxi was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown for treatment.”

Sources previously warned there had been an increase in hijackings and attempted hijackings this year.

In the first four months of the year, there were 20 reported hijackings, with the average previously being at around one or two a month.

One source described the number as “off the charts” in comparison with previous rates. Recent figures show the theft of vehicles has also continued to increase in recent years.