Two to appear to in court over €50,000 cannabis seizure in Co Longford

The pair, both aged in their 30s, were initially arrested last Thursday after gardaí stopped and searched a car close to Newtownforbes.

Part of the seizure made in Co Longford

A man and a woman will appear in court on Tuesday morning charged in connection to the seizure of €50,000 of cannabis in Co Longford.

The pair, both aged in their 30s, were initially arrested last Thursday after gardaí stopped and searched a car close to Newtownforbes.

They were later brought to Longford Garda Station and quizzed by detectives under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A garda spokesperson confirmed both suspects were charged and bailed and are due to appear before a sitting of Longford District Court on Tuesday, November 1.

The seizure formed part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy which was set up by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

Its aim, since its inception, has been to disrupt and dismantle the operations of drug trafficking gangs at local, national and international levels.

It comes after almost €1.4m in heroin, cocaine and cannabis were seized under the same offensive during separate seizures in Dublin earlier this month.