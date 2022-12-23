Two teens arrested after woman assaulted during aggravated burglary in Co Kildare
‘Two males, aged in their late teens, were arrested during the course of the searches’
Two teens have been arrested as part of an investigation into an aggravated burglary in Co Kildare last Sunday in which a woman was assaulted.
Gardai said that on the afternoon of December 16, two men entered a private residence in Clane.
Criminal damage was caused to the property and the female occupant was assaulted, however, her injuries are not life threatening.
“This morning, as part of Operation Thor, gardaí from Clane and the Naas District Detective Unit conducted searches at two addresses in Newbridge, Co Kildare. Assistance was provided by the Eastern Region Armed Support Unit,” gardai said.
“Two males, aged in their late teens, were arrested during the course of the searches. Both men are currently detained in Naas Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
“A vehicle and a number of other items were seized for technical examination. Investigations are ongoing.”
Operation Thor was launched in November 2015 to tackle an anticipated increase in the number of burglaries and associated criminal activity that usually occur in winter months.
Gardai say the initiative has successfully reduced the rate of winter burglaries, leading to a significant decline in property related crime since its introduction in 2015.
The Winter Phase of Operation Thor was launched in September.
