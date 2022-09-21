Two teen boys hospitalised after daylight street attack in Limerick City
Gardaí have said they are ‘following a definite line of enquiry’
Gardaí have said they are “following a definite line of enquiry” after two teens were hospitalised after an unprovoked street attack in Limerick City.
Both teenage males were taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for their injuries after they were assaulted on Rutland Street at approximately 3pm on Tuesday, September 20.
Gardaí said they were “investigating an incident of assault that occurred on Rutland Street, Limerick City.
“Two men, both aged in their late teens, were taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for their injuries,” gardai said.
No arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation, however gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.
They are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them. Anyone with camera footage is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400.
