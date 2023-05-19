crackdown | 

Two quizzed as €8,000 cash and €125k worth of drugs seized during raid in north Dublin

Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested during the search.

The drugs and cash seized

Drugs worth more than €120,000 and a significant sum of cash was seized by gardai following raids in Dublin’s north inner city.

During the raid of the home, cannabis herb, cannabis resin, MDMA and ketamine with a combined estimated street sale value of €125,000 was seized, along with €8,000 cash.

The search was carried out as part of Operation Tara, “undertaken by the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) targeting the sale and supply of illicit drugs in the Dublin Region,” “Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s were arrested during the search and are both currently detained in accordance with the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Dublin Garda Station,” gardai said in a statement.

“The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis,” they added.


