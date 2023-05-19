Two quizzed as €8,000 cash and €125k worth of drugs seized during raid in north Dublin
Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested during the search.
Drugs worth more than €120,000 and a significant sum of cash was seized by gardai following raids in Dublin’s north inner city.
During the raid of the home, cannabis herb, cannabis resin, MDMA and ketamine with a combined estimated street sale value of €125,000 was seized, along with €8,000 cash.
Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested during the search.
The search was carried out as part of Operation Tara, “undertaken by the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) targeting the sale and supply of illicit drugs in the Dublin Region,” “Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s were arrested during the search and are both currently detained in accordance with the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Dublin Garda Station,” gardai said in a statement.
“The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis,” they added.
Today's Headlines
hard time | Notorious guns for hire among three Kinahan cartel criminals handed jail sentences
trespass | Enoch Burke loses legal action over school suspension and hit with €15K damages bill
ri-vealing | Rihanna shares sultry photo shoot from her first pregnancy
Facing trial | Garda sergeant charged with 18 counts of sharing private information from Pulse system
mack behind bars | Kinahan thug Gerard Mackin who nailed man to kitchen floor is jailed for money laundering
'true character' | Galway walk to remember tragic local girl who died aged 11 in UK
horror | Driver who fatally collided with pedestrian in Dublin bus lane to be sentenced later
crackdown | Two quizzed as €8,000 cash and €125k worth of drugs seized during raid in north Dublin
'deplorable' | Teen fighting for his life after attack by gang in Dublin ‘was innocent victim of row’
pot luck | Woman in her 30s arrested after over €300k worth of Cannabis seized in south Dublin