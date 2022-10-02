Two people shot and road closed in west Belfast
Part of Suffolk Road is closed and a number of diversions are in place.
Amy CochraneBelfast Telegraph
It is understood two people have been shot at an ongoing incident in the Suffolk Road area of Belfast on Sunday afternoon.
Police and emergency services are currently at the scene.
More to follow.
