Two people shot and road closed in west Belfast

Part of Suffolk Road is closed and a number of diversions are in place.

It is understood two people have been shot in west Belfast.

Amy CochraneBelfast Telegraph

It is understood two people have been shot at an ongoing incident in the Suffolk Road area of Belfast on Sunday afternoon.

Police and emergency services are currently at the scene.

More to follow.


