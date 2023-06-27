Two people arrested in Donegal over alleged assault released without charge

The man who is allegedly missing is from Northern Ireland but was staying with the man and woman in recent days in south-west Donegal.

Tourists are turned away as gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard carry out a search of Sliabh Liag for a missing person, in Co. Donegal. (Pic: Joe Dunne)

Two people arrested in connection with an alleged serious assault of a missing person in Co Donegal have both been released without charge.

A massive search was sparked in the Slieve League area after gardaí received information that a person had been assaulted by the pair.

The suspects, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, were arrested by gardaí on Sunday last.

It followed a tip-off by a third party who claims she had been told of an incident which led gardaí to believe that a man had been seriously injured by the pair.

It is alleged that a row broke out between the three people and that the man from Northern Ireland was seriously assaulted. It’s understood both arrested parties blamed each other for the incident.

Gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard are carrying out a search of Sliabh Liag for a missing person (Pic: Joe Dunne)

The tip-off led gardaí to launch a massive search involving the Irish Coast Guard, the Rescue 118 helicopter and members of the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team at Slieve League, the setting of Europe's highest sea cliffs.

Gardaí sealed off access to the area which is normally very busy with tourists at this time of year.

Despite the extensive search over the past two days however, nothing has been found.

Tonight the search was once again called off.

The various search parties are due to meet tomorrow morning to decide what action to take in the coming days.

As part of the investigation, gardaí also seized and are examining a blood-splattered car.

A key part of the investigation will be forensic evidence being taken from the car suspected of being central to the investigation.

Gardaí have recovered forensic samples from the car which include blood.

A warrant to examine the car was granted by Judge Brendan O'Reilly at Monday's sitting of Letterkenny District Court.

Since then gardaí have been examining the car as they try to form a bigger picture of what exactly may have happened.

The scene in Donegal

It is understood the car belongs to one of the two people who have been arrested.

A house in the Killybegs area has also been sealed off since Monday.

Forensics officers are at the house and are carrying out a search of the property.

The man and the woman, who are both natives of Co Donegal, were arrested on Sunday.

They were held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at local Garda stations in Co. Donegal.

The man was detained at Letterkenny Garda Station while the woman was being held at Ballyshannon Garda Station.

Public access to Slieve League remains closed amid the ongoing investigation.

Investigating gardaí continue to appeal to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Slieve League between Saturday evening, June 24, 2023 and Sunday evening, June 25, 2023, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

A spokesperson said: “Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.”