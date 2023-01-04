Two new arrests over murder of man (22) found wrapped in carpet on Meath farmland

The Sunday World understands that the men presented themselves for questioning at Blanchardstown Garda Station this morning.

Two men have been arrested today by gardai investigating the gruesome murder of a 22-year-old man who was beaten to death with a hammer and his body dumped in a field on the Meath-Dublin border wrapped in carpet.

The suspects who are aged in their 20’s and have addresses in the Dublin 15 area are the third and fourth males to be arrested as part of the massive investigation into the violent death of Mahamud Ilyas (22).

The Sunday World understands that the men presented themselves for questioning at Blanchardstown Garda Station this morning.

Gardai had been looking to the speak to the duo for a number of weeks after the murder which happened on December 9 last but had not been able to locate them.

Sources say that the arrested men were known to Mr Ilyas who lived in the west Dublin area with his family - who are originally from Somalia.

“They are currently detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984,” a garda spokesman said in a statement.

“This brings to four, the total number of arrests made as part of this investigation,” he added.

The scene in Kilbride, Co Meath where the victim's remains were found

On December 15 last two other men arrested by gardaí investigating the murder of Mr Ilyas were released without charge after being detained for a number of hours at Blanchardstown Garda Station in relation to it.

The men, one aged in his 50s and the second aged in his late teens, were both arrested as part of this investigation and a file on their alleged role is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The investigation is being led by Blanchardstown gardaí, who were alerted to the murder on the afternoon of Saturday December 10 nafter Mr Ilyas’ body was discovered by a dog walker who then alerted a local farmer.

After a post-mortem examination the following day, his body was formally identified and his relatives were informed of his tragic death.

Officers suspect the victim was beaten to death with a hammer in an apartment in the Verdemont area of Dublin 15.

It is understood that the murder weapon was located and forensically examined.

Sources say that gardai are following a definite line of enquiry in the gruesome case.

As part of their investigations gardai previously obtained evidence from two bin bags located close to the apartment complex where it is believed Mr Ilyas was murdered.

It was part of a series of detailed searches which were carried out.

It is understood that the victim was beaten to death at this location before his body was dumped in a field at Belgree Lane, Kilbride, Co Meath

One line in the garda investigation is that the murder is drugs related even though the victim was not known for involvement in organised crime.

Gardai previously made a public appeal for information about the murder.

A garda spokeswoman said: "Investigating Gardaí are appealing for information.

"They are particularly appealing to any persons who may have seen or spoken with Mahamud between Friday 9th December, 2022 after 10am to Saturday afternoon 10th December, 2022.

"Any persons with any information on the movements of Mahamud are asked to contact the investigating team.

"Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who travelled along Belgree Lane, Kilbride on Friday 9th or Saturday 10th of December, to come forward. Motorists with dashcam footage from this location are asked to make it available to Gardaí.”