Two men released unconditionally and no longer suspects in Natalie McNally murder
In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said both men “are no longer considered suspects in the case”.
A 32-year-old man and 46-year-old man previously arrested by police investigating the murder of Natalie McNally have both been released unconditionally.
Ms McNally was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed in her home at Silverwood Green in Lurgan on December 18.
Last week, Stephen McCullagh (32) from Woodland Gardens in Lisburn appeared in court charged with the murder of Ms McNally.
