Two men released after questioning in connection with John Caldwell murder bid
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times at a sports centre in Omagh, Co Tyrone last month.
Two men arrested as part of the investigation into the attempted murder of a senior detective in Northern Ireland have been released.
He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
Police have said they believe the dissident republican New IRA carried out the shooting.
The two men, aged 33 and 57, were released following questioning.
Six other men – aged 22, 38, 43, 45, 47 and 71 – who had also been arrested and questioned by police have been released previously.
Last week, officers visited the scene of the shooting and spoke to drivers, passengers and pedestrians.
They have also released CCTV footage of the car used by the gunmen, a blue Ford Fiesta, registration number MGZ 6242.
It was fitted with false plates, FRZ 8414, before the attack.
The footage shows the car leaving the sports complex after the shooting.
A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered from the charity Crimestoppers for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Mr Caldwell’s attempted murder.
