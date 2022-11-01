Two men quizzed after drugs worth more than €100,000 seized in Cobh, Co Cork
Cocaine estimated to be worth €90,580 and cannabis valued at €10,240 was seized by gardaí along with €2,100 in cash
Two men are being quizzed by gardaí after drugs worth more than €100,000 were seized in Cork last night.
Gardaí arrested both men, aged in their 30s, following a search operation in Cobh just before 9pm.
Cocaine estimated to be worth €90,580 and cannabis valued at €10,240 was seized by gardaí along with €2,100 in cash.
“Two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and later taken to Cobh Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act (Drug Trafficking), 1996,” a garda spokesperson said.
“The drugs seized will now be sent to undergo further analysis.
“Investigations ongoing.”
This seizure forms part of Operation Tara, the national anti-drugs strategy that was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.
Operation Tara aims to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.
