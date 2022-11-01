Two men quizzed after drugs worth more than €100,000 seized in Cobh, Co Cork

Cocaine estimated to be worth €90,580 and cannabis valued at €10,240 was seized by gardaí along with €2,100 in cash

Two men are being quizzed by gardaí after drugs worth more than €100,000 were seized in Cork last night.

Gardaí arrested both men, aged in their 30s, following a search operation in Cobh just before 9pm.

“Two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and later taken to Cobh Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act (Drug Trafficking), 1996,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The drugs seized will now be sent to undergo further analysis.

“Investigations ongoing.”

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara, the national anti-drugs strategy that was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

Operation Tara aims to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.