Two men injured and tractor stolen in series of incidents in Kilkenny on Christmas night
Gardaí said two men, both aged in their early 30s, have been arrested in relation to the incidents
Two men were injured, one of them seriously, and a tractor was stolen in a series of incidents in Co Kilkenny on Christmas night.
In the first incident a tractor who taken from farmland in the Ballygurteen area of Paulstown at around 8pm. It was later involved in a road crash.
In the second incident, also in Ballygurteen, a man aged in his 50s suffered head injuries when he was assaulted by a number of people following the attempted theft of a car.
The man was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny for treatment for injuries which have been described as non-life threatening.
Then, in a third incident, again in Ballygurteen, a man aged in his 60s was discovered unconscious with serious head injuries. He was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital.
Gardaí said two men, both aged in their early 30s, have been arrested in relation to the incidents and they are currently being held at Thomastown and Kilkenny garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Garda have appealed for anyone with information that can assist their investigation to come forward.
Any road users who were in the Ballygurteen/Paulstown area of Kilkenny between 8pm and 11pm on Christmas night and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown garda station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
