Two men charged with serious assaults on New Year’s Day in Dublin city centre
The suspects, both in their early 20s, will appear before the courts this morning after two men were seriously assaulted on Sunday night in Anne’s Lane, Dublin 2.
Gardaí in Pearse Street are investigating an assault which occurred around 11:20pm last night.
The victims were discovered on Anne’s Lane and both men were rushed to St James's Hospital where they were treated for their injuries.
In a follow up search of the area, two men in their early 20s were stopped by Gardaí and arrested.
They were taken to Pearse Street Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Both men have since been charged in relation to the assault and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30a.m.
Investigations are ongoing.
