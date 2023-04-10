Two men charged over theft of multiple high value vehicles across Ireland
The two men were arrested in Conna, Co Cork, following the attempted theft of a high value vehicle in the area
Two men have been charged as part of an investigation into the theft of multiple high value vehicles across the country.
The two, aged in their late 20s and mid 40s, were arrested in Conna, Co Cork, following the attempted theft of a high value vehicle in the area on Wednesday, April 5.
They were detained at Garda Stations in Cork but the man in his 20s has since been charged and appeared in court where he was remanded in custody at Fermoy District Court on Friday, April 14.
The man in his 40s has also been charged and is expected to appear before a special sitting of Mallow District Court at 5pm on Monday, April 10.
