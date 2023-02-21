Two men charged over €2.4m cannabis seizure in south Dublin

The suspects, both aged in their 40s were arrested as part of an Operation Tara operation on Monday, February 20.

Two men have been charged in connection to a €2.4m drugs seizure in Dublin.

The suspects, both aged in their 40s, were arrested as part of an Operation Tara operation on Monday, February 20.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity in the Dublin region, gardaí stopped two vehicles in Tallaght and subsequently searched a home in Knocklyon.

Officers arrested two men and seized 120 kilogrammes of cannabis herb with an estimated street sale value of €2.4 million.

Both men are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Wednesday morning, February 22, 2023, at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing.