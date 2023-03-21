Two men charged after shots fired at a house in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo

The pair appeared before a special sitting of Galway district court last Saturday

Two men have been charged after an incident in which shots were fired at a house in Ballinrobe, County Mayo last Thursday.

The incident, which has shocked locals, took place just before 10pm on Thursday night in the New Street area of the town.

Nobody was hurt in the attack.

Later that night, Gardai pulled in a car close to the town and two men were arrested.

The pair appeared before a special sitting of Galway district court last Saturday.

A Garda spokesperson said, 'Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage and the discharge of a firearm at a residential premises in Ballinrobe.

'Damage was caused to the dwelling but no injuries were reported.

'Later that evening gardaí conducted a stop of a vehicle at another location and arrested two males in their late 20s and early 30s in relation to this incident,

'The matter is now before the courts.'