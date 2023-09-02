Two men charged after cocaine worth €91k seized during raid in south Dublin

A man in his 50s is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this evening in relation to the seizure.

Gardai have charged two men after they seizure more than €90,000 worth of cocaine in south Dublin.

Two men were arrested as part of a search operation that took place on Friday evening in the Ballybrack and were quizzed at a garda station in the capital.

A man in his 50s is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this evening in relation to the seizure.

Meanwhile, a man in his 30s is due to appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court at a later date charged in connection with the investigation.

“Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) carried out a search under warrant at a residential property in Ballybrack, Co. Dublin,” a garda spokespreson said in a statement.

"During the course of the search cocaine with an estimated street value of €91,000 was seized.”

"The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).