Two men arrested over Newry gun murder of Mark Lovell

The pair are quizzed on the brutal murder in Co Down

Two men have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Mark Lovell.

The 58-year-old was shot a number of times outside his home in the Ardcarn Park area of Newry earlier this month.

The arrests follow searches of properties in the Newry area on Wednesday morning.

The two men, aged 45 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detectives have also reiterated their appeal for anyone with information about the incident on December 1 to contact them on 101.

