Two men arrested over fatal assault after stag party as victim named

Two men have been arrested by Gardai investigating a fatal assault following a stag party.

Paul ‘Babs’ Connolly (48) from Edenderry, Co. Offaly, died from injuries he sustained in the attack in Athlone, Co Westmeath at 2.35am yesterday.

Gardai are awaiting post-mortem results to determine whether Mr Connolly died as a result of a punch or if it was a result of hitting his head on the ground.

A 19-year-old man and a man in his 30s were arrested by Gardai investigating the fatal assault on Church Street in the town yesterday evening.

The scene this morning at Church Street, Athlone

Edenderry Councillor Robert McDermott said Mr Connolly’s death has had a devastating impact on the town. “I am very shocked and saddened to hear of Paul ‘Babs’ Connolly’s death. Paul was from a very popular and well respected family in Edenderry. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family today.”

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí investigating the fatal assault of a man in Athlone which occurred in the early hours of this morning, have arrested two men under suspicion of assault. The men, one aged in his 30s and one in his late teens are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Athlone Garda Station.

The post-mortem remains ongoing this evening. Investigations are ongoing”.

Earlier, Gardaí said they want to speak to anyone who may have been at the taxi rank waiting area on Church Street in Athlone between 2.15am and 3am this morning, Saturday.

They have also called for anyone who may have provided assistance to the injured party is asked to make contact with them.

Investigators are also seeking to identify the owners of vehicles parked in the area and drivers who drove through Church Street area between 2.15am and 3am.

They’ve asked for anyone who may have witnessed the incident and or anyone with video footage or dash-cam to get in touch with them

Gardaí can be contacted at Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.