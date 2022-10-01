Two men arrested in Limerick as Gardai seize €71,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine

Investigations are ongoing

Garda arrest three men in connection with ongoing operation to tackle burglaries and associated criminal activity. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire — © PA

Two men have been arrested in Limerick after Gardai seized €71,000 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine.

It came following a search operation on Saturday morning in which a number of residences were raided.

During the search of one home, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €30,000 was seized as well as €1,250 in cash.

One man (30s) was arrested and taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

During the search of another residence, Gardaí also seized cannabis herb valued at approximately €40,000 and cocaine valued at approximately €1,000 during the search of a separate residence.

Another man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

All drugs are set to be sent for analysis, with investigations ongoing.