searches | 

Two men arrested in Limerick as Gardai seize €71,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine

Investigations are ongoing

Garda arrest three men in connection with ongoing operation to tackle burglaries and associated criminal activity. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire© PA

Clodagh MeaneySunday World

Two men have been arrested in Limerick after Gardai seized €71,000 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine.

It came following a search operation on Saturday morning in which a number of residences were raided.

During the search of one home, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €30,000 was seized as well as €1,250 in cash.

One man (30s) was arrested and taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Read more

During the search of another residence, Gardaí also seized cannabis herb valued at approximately €40,000 and cocaine valued at approximately €1,000 during the search of a separate residence.

Another man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

All drugs are set to be sent for analysis, with investigations ongoing.


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices