Two men arrested in Limerick as Gardai seize €71,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine
Investigations are ongoing
Two men have been arrested in Limerick after Gardai seized €71,000 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine.
It came following a search operation on Saturday morning in which a number of residences were raided.
During the search of one home, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €30,000 was seized as well as €1,250 in cash.
One man (30s) was arrested and taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
During the search of another residence, Gardaí also seized cannabis herb valued at approximately €40,000 and cocaine valued at approximately €1,000 during the search of a separate residence.
Another man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
All drugs are set to be sent for analysis, with investigations ongoing.
