Two men arrested in Dublin after cocaine and loaded gun seized

Two men in their 30s were arrested following the raid of a Ballyfermot house.

A loaded semi-automatic pistol was located along with a small amount of cocaine following a search of residence in Ballyfermot.

A loaded semi-automatic pistol was located along with a small amount of cocaine following a search of residence in Ballyfermot.

Two men in their 30s have been arrested following a seizure of a loaded gun and cocaine at a home in Ballyfermot yesterday.

A loaded semi-automatic pistol and a small amount of cocaine were found in the house by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Images shared show the pistol and the ammunition that were seized with the help of the Special Crime Task Force.

The two men are being detained at Lucan Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

"The mission of An Garda Síochána is keeping people safe. Therefore, violent drug gangs who intimate our communities shall continue to be the primary target of our national investigations,” said Assistant Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly.

"An Garda Síochána is determined to disrupt and dismantle these groups and I commend all the officers involved in this operation.”

Investigations are ongoing, a spokesperson added.