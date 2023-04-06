Two men arrested in Cork as gardai bust high-tech car theft ring
The arrests followed a number of high-profile thefts of vehicles from car parks, commercial premises, city centres and even airports
Two men have been arrested by gardaí in connection with a high-tech car theft ring.
The arrests, which were made outside Mallow, in north Cork, followed a long-running investigation into the theft of high value vehicles and car parts across Ireland.
Both men were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and can be questioned for up to 24 hours.
It is understood both were arrested following a lengthy investigation, which included sophisticated surveillance, into a national stolen vehicle racket.
Gardaí believe the gang were stealing luxury cars to order with some of the vehicles then smuggled overseas, many going to Eastern Europe.
Read more
Valuable car parts were also being stolen for the lucrative trade in black market repairs.
A hallmark of the gang was the high-tech and sophisticated methods used for stealing vehicles, many of which had state-of-the-art security systems.
The arrests followed a number of high-profile thefts of vehicles from car parks, commercial premises, city centres and even airports over recent months.
One theft involved a €140,000-plus luxury SUV which was stolen just hours after being parked at Cork Airport.
Today's Headlines
sad news | Singer John Lydon mourns death of wife Nora Forster (80) after Alzheimer’s battle
show of force | Dramatic footage shows garda seize drugs, dogs and vehicles in huge Ballymun raid
What About Us | Una Healy ‘embarrassed’ by ‘throuple’ rumours and ‘regrets going public’, source claims
loo-se cannon | Teen armed with hammer arrested after barricading himself in toilet of Longford restaurant
Political protest | Dublin teacher told masked gardai to ‘f**k off, you criminals’ during eviction
car crack down | Two men arrested in Cork as gardai bust high-tech car theft ring
Powerful film | New doc reveals how boy (5) was murdered by mum, stepdad and teen in Wales
RIP | Belfast football club devastated at death of ‘talented’ young player Aodhan Gillen
remanded on bail | Dublin man sent for trial accused of having €3.2m worth of cocaine for sale and supply
revealed | Teen left blind in one eye after horror attack among guests on Friday’s Late Late Show