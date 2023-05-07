Two men arrested following spate of robberies in Dublin and Wicklow

The men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested in Co Wicklow while a vehicle was also seized

Two men have been arrested following a spate of robberies in counties Dublin and Wicklow this morning.

The men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested in Co Wicklow while a vehicle was also seized following reports of three robberies and an attempted robbery at various retail premises in Dublin and Co Wicklow between 7.30am and 9am today.

“Following enquires by gardaí based in the Dublin Metropolitan Region East and Wicklow Divisions, and with assistance from the Garda Air Support Unit, two men were arrested in Co Wicklow. One vehicle was also seized by investigating gardaí for a technical examination,” a garda spokesperson said in a statement.

The men are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in Co Wicklow.