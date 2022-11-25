Two men arrested following robberies and attempted car hijacking in Booterstown, Co Dublin

‘During the course of the incident, the male owner of the car was assaulted’

Two men have been arrested following two robberies and the attempted hijacking of a vehicle in Booterstown, Co Dublin last night.

Gardai said that two men had attempted to hijack a vehicle that was parked in the vicinity of a train station in Booterstown at approximately 9.30pm.

“During the course of the incident, the male owner of the car was assaulted,” gardai said.

“The suspects proceeded to take a mobile phone from the owner of the car, and fled the scene on foot.”

A second robbery occurred a short distance away when two men approached a pedestrian on Booterstown Avenue.

“The male pedestrian was assaulted and a number of personal items were taken from him,” gardai added.

“Following inquiries by gardaí from Blackrock and Dundrum Garda Stations, two males (aged in their 30s and 40s) were arrested,” gardaí added.

The stolen property was recovered by gardaí and both men were arrested.

They have been taken to Dundrum Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardai added that investigations are ongoing.