Two men arrested following armed robbery in Dublin
Gardaí, who were on patrol in the area intercepted the men as they attempted to flee the premises with the cash and other stolen items
Gardaí have arrested two men following an armed robbery at a retail premises in Inchicore, in Dublin this morning.
At approximately 8am this morning, two men entered a retail premises on the Tyrconnell Road armed with knives and demanded cash from the staff.
Gardaí, who were on patrol in the area, received report of the incident and intercepted the men as they attempted to flee the premises with the cash and other stolen items.
Both men (aged in their 30s and 60s) were arrested at the scene and taken to Kevin Street Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The stolen property was recovered by investigating gardaí.
Investigations are ongoing.
