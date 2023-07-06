Two men arrested as MDMA and cannabis worth €640k seized in Dublin gang crackdown

Personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), and the Balbriggan Garda Drugs Unit took part in two joint intelligence-led operations

Some of the drugs that were seized

Two men have been arrested after gardai and the Revenue Customs Service seized drugs worth a total of €640,000 in separate operations in Dublin.

Approximately two kilograms of MDMA with an estimated street value of €120,000 and 26 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €520,000 were taken off the streets as part of Operation Tara.

Personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), and the Balbriggan Garda Drugs Unit took part in two joint intelligence-led operation that targets criminals suspected to be involved in organised crime in the Dublin region.

Gardaí arrested one man, aged 29, in relation to the seizure of MDMA and he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda station in North County Dublin.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A 30-year-old man was arrested in relation to the herbal cannabis seizure and remains detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in West Dublin.

Garda say investigations are ongoing.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara, the enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.