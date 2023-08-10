Two men arrested as gun and ammo seized following car chase in Mullingar, Co Westmeath

Gardai said that a plain clothes Garda patrol, attached to Mullingar Garda Station, had directed a ‘car of interest’ to stop when the vehicle took off

Two men have been arrested after a gun and ammunition were found dumped in a bag when gardai chased a suspect who had fled a stopped car in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Gardai said that a plain clothes Garda patrol, attached to Mullingar Garda Station, had directed a “car of interest” to stop when the vehicle took off.

Gardai then gave chase and when the car was pulled over after “a period of time” one man fled the vehicle in a bid to escape.

“This male (30s) was chased and apprehended by gardaí and arrested,” gardai said. “A bag which had been discarded during the foot chase was recovered by gardaí and a firearm and ammunition were seized.

“Subsequently a second occupant of the vehicle, a male (50s) was arrested and both men were taken to a Garda Station in Co. Westmeath where they are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.”

A photo supplied by gardai of the seized weapon appears to show it to be a sawn-off shotgun.

Gardai added that as part of an ongoing investigation into organised criminal activity in Mullingar, a number of follow up searches were conducted at residential premises in the area and a number of items of evidence were also seized.

Investigations are ongoing, they added.