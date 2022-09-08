Two men arrested as gardai seize cannabis worth €465k in Galway search

Both men have since been charged and are due to appear before Ballinasloe District Court this morning

Two men (40s and 30s) have been arrested after Gardaí seized drugs worth €465,000 during a search operation in Galway on Wednesday.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí conducted a search of a property in Ballygar, Co. Galway at approximately 12:30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Cannabis plants with a value of €465,000 were discovered on the property.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

The two men were detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996 at Waterford North Western Regional Headquarters.

Both men have since been charged and are due to appear before Ballinasloe District Court on Thursday morning

“This seizure forms part of Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on 2nd July 2021.

“The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.”