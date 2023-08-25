Two men arrested as cocaine, cash and 10 luxury watches seized during Galway raids

Two men were arrested following the searches of seven different locations earlier today

Gardaí seized nearly €50,000 worth of cocaine and cash, cars and 10 designer watches during raids targeting a crime gang in Co Galway.

Two men were arrested following the searches of seven different locations earlier today as part of Operation Tara.

Suspected cocaine worth €47,000 was seized in addition to €39,490 in cash and ten designer watches of the Rolex and Hublot brands.

Two cars and one van (all 2022 registered) were also seized.

Photo of the seizure

Gardai said the operation was targeting drugs and organised crime in Galway and was conducted by the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit with support from the Galway District Drug Unit, the Armed Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

"The seized drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis,” gardai said in a statement.

“Two men in their 30s have been arrested in connection with this seizure. Both of the men are currently detained at Garda stations in Galway, one under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 and the other under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing, gardai added.