Two men arrested after ‘violent’ brawl on Waterford street

Two men remain in garda custody this morning after a fight involving several members of the public broke out in Waterford city last night.

Gardaí rushed to the “violent” public order incident near Mary Street at approximately 7.15pm.

According to WLR.fm, at least six garda units attended the scene of the brawl that had spilled from a nearby premises onto the street.

Gardaí said two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, were arrested for public order offences.

“The men are currently being detained at separate garda stations in Waterford,” a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said.

“Investigations are ongoing.”