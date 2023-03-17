GUN DISCHARGED | 

Two men arrested after shots fired at home in West of Ireland

The suspects are believed to have fled from the scene in a dark coloured saloon car.

Stock image© Getty Images

Niall DonaldSunday World

Gardai have arrested two men after shots were fired at a home in Galway city last night,

At approximately 7:30pm yesterday evening, a number of shots were discharged at the front door and window of a house in the Knocknacarra area of Galway.

There was no one injured.

It is understood two suspects fed from the scene in a dark coloured saloon car.

Two men, described as being aged in their late 20s and early 30s, were later arrested in connection with the incident.

Read more

A garda spokesman said the men are currently in custody in connection with the shooting.

"Both are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at a Garda Station in the Western Region.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They also appealing to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the Knocknacarra area at the time of this incident to make it available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos