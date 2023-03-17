Two men arrested after shots fired at home in West of Ireland
The suspects are believed to have fled from the scene in a dark coloured saloon car.
Gardai have arrested two men after shots were fired at a home in Galway city last night,
At approximately 7:30pm yesterday evening, a number of shots were discharged at the front door and window of a house in the Knocknacarra area of Galway.
There was no one injured.
It is understood two suspects fed from the scene in a dark coloured saloon car.
Two men, described as being aged in their late 20s and early 30s, were later arrested in connection with the incident.
A garda spokesman said the men are currently in custody in connection with the shooting.
"Both are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at a Garda Station in the Western Region.
“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They also appealing to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the Knocknacarra area at the time of this incident to make it available to them.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”
