Two men arrested after shots fired at home in West of Ireland

The suspects are believed to have fled from the scene in a dark coloured saloon car.

Gardai have arrested two men after shots were fired at a home in Galway city last night,

At approximately 7:30pm yesterday evening, a number of shots were discharged at the front door and window of a house in the Knocknacarra area of Galway.

There was no one injured.

It is understood two suspects fed from the scene in a dark coloured saloon car.

Two men, described as being aged in their late 20s and early 30s, were later arrested in connection with the incident.

A garda spokesman said the men are currently in custody in connection with the shooting.

"Both are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at a Garda Station in the Western Region.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They also appealing to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the Knocknacarra area at the time of this incident to make it available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”