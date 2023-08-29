Two men arrested after shocking footage shows men smashing up halting site in Co Clare

The men, some wearing balaclavas and other with scarves pulled up over their faces, storm the site and smash up cars and caravans

Watch: Shocking footage of a gang attack on a halting site in Co Clare

Shocking footage has emerged of a gang attack on a halting site in Co Clare over the weekend during which at least one shot was fired and a man rushed to hospital.

The footage shows a number of masked men attacking cars and homes during a violent raid on the site in the Deerpark area of Ennistymon on Sunday afternoon.

The men, some wearing balaclavas and other with scarves pulled up over their faces, storm the site and smash up cars and caravans during the assault, using slash hooks and mallets.

One can be heard shouting "that car there" as he gestures towards a house.

In the background other men are seen attacking a house before what sounds like a gunshot is heard.

One man is then heard shouting, "come on, come on."

It had earlier been reported that a group of people were in the area shortly after 6pm and were in possession of a number of weapons including at least one gun.

A series of incidents were reported, with extensive damage caused to several homes and vehicles.

A gun was also fired and a man in his 50s was later taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí who say they are investigating a number of incidents including a discharge of a firearm and criminal damage that occurred in Ennistymon, Co Clare, on Sunday, August 27, have arrested two men.

“The two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on Monday, August 29,” gardai said. “Both men are detained at a Garda Station in the Clare Region under Section 30 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1939.

“At approximately 6.15pm on Sunday, gardaí received a report that a number of individuals were in the Deerpark Ennistymon area in possession of a number of weapons including at least one firearm. Gardaí were immediately dispatched to the scene.

“Extensive damage was caused to a number of domestic residences and vehicles.

“A firearm was also discharged and a man in his 50s was later taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries.”

Gardai added that a number of scenes have been preserved for technical examination while investigations are continuing at Ennistymon Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to any of these incidents to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Deerpark area of Ennistymon on the evening of Sunday, August 27, are asked to make this footage available to gardai,” they said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda station on 065 7072180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.