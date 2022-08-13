Two men arrested after PSNI seize almost €25,000 worth of drugs and large sum of cash
Two men have been arrested after PSNI offers seized almost €25,000 (£21,000) worth of class A, B and C drugs in Armagh.
During an intelligence led search in the Cathedral Road area a large sum of cash in both Sterling and Euro notes was also recovered along with a number of other items.
Two men aged 22 and 30 have been arrested on suspicion of a range of offences and remain in custody this afternoon.
“Today's proactive operation reinforces our commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in the communities we serve,” Sergant Eamonn Campbell said.
“Far too often we see the devastation caused by the misuse, sale and supply of drugs in families and in the wider community and we understand it is an issue people are concerned about.”
“It's really important that anyone who has concerns, or information about illegal drug-related activity in their area report it. Whatever your information, it could help us take drugs off our streets. Please report and we will investigate. It could make all the difference."
