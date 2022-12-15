Two men arrested after murder of man (22) found in Meath released without charge

The victim lived in the west Dublin area with his family - who are originally from Somalia

Two men who had been arrested by gardai investigating the brutal murder of Mahamud Ilyas (22) have been released without charge.

Gardai say a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to both men, one who is in his 50s, who was arrested on Tuesday and the other, who is in his late teens.

Officers have been working on the theory that Mr Ilyas whose body was dumped at a remote location in a field on the Meath-Dublin border wrapped in carpet was beaten to death with a hammer in an apartment in the Verdemont area of the Dublin 15.

It is understood that the murder weapon has been located and it is being forensically examined.

The scene in Kilbride, Co Meath where the victim's remains were found

Sources say that gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry in the gruesome case.

As part of their investigations gardaí yesterday obtained evidence from two bin bags located close to the apartment complex where it is believed Mr Ilyas was murdered on Friday.

It was part of a series of detailed searches which were carried out.

It is understood that the victim was beaten to death at this location before his body was dumped in a field at Belgree Lane, Kilbride, Co Meath

The investigation is being led by Ashbourne gardaí who were alerted to the murder on Saturday afternoon after Mr Ilyas’ body was discovered by a dog walker who then alerted a local farmer.

After a post-mortem examination on Sunday, his body was formally identified and his relatives were informed of his tragic death. Investigating gardaí continue to appeal for information.

They are particularly appealing to any persons who may have seen or spoken with Mahamud between Friday 9th December, 2022 after 10am to Saturday afternoon 10th December, 2022.

Any persons with any information on the movements of Mahamud are asked to contact the investigating team.

Gardaí also continuing to appeal to anyone who travelled along Belgree Lane, Kilbride on Friday 9th or Saturday 10th of December, to come forward. Motorists with dashcam footage from this location are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Incident Room at Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

They added that investigations are ongoing.