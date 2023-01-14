Two men arrested after burglars break in and ransack home of 80-year-old OAP

A house belonging to the man was broken into and the contents of his home rifled through by intruders

Detectives have arrested two men following a report of burglary in the Co Down village of Moneyreagh.

The offence was committed on Saturday afternoon, January 14.

The two men aged 40 and 42, arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal, remain in custody at this time.

Police received a report of a burglary ongoing in the Lisleen Road South around 1.15pm.

A house belonging to a man aged in his 80s was broken into and the contents of his home rifled through by intruders.

A nearby barn was also entered and we are working to establish exactly what was stolen.

A Police Service spokesperson said: “Our enquiries led to a stop of a vehicle in the Bangor area a short time later and these two arrests.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed a white Mercedes car or a blue and white motorbike in this area or who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch with us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 848 of 14/01/2023.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/