Two men and teenager arrested in car theft gang probe in Dublin

Three men have been arrested today in Dublin city centre as part of a probe by gardaí into a nationwide car theft gang.

Two men in their thirties and one teenager were busted in the intelligence-led operation, with a vehicle being seized also.

A statement from Gardaí today said: “Following a search operation this morning, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, three males suspected of being members of an Organised Crime Group responsible for a number of burglaries and unauthorised takings of vehicles nationwide across the DMR, Eastern and North Western Garda regions in recent weeks, have been arrested at a location in Dublin city centre.

“The arrests are a result of an ongoing intelligence led operation, led by the Garda Eastern region and involving units attached to the DMR, Eastern Region and National Units.”

“The men are currently detained at a garda station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

“A vehicle has also been seized and will be subject to forensic examination.”

Investigations by gardaí into the operation are ongoing.