Two men (48 and 34) arrested after gardai seize €3.36m worth of cannabis herb in Lucan

Two men have been arrested after gardai seized a whopping €3.36 million worth of cannabis herb following a vehicle stop in West Dublin today.

The two men, who are aged 48 and 34, are being quizzed this evening following the seizure in the Lucan area.

Garda said the vehicle was stopped as part of an ongoing investigation targeting people suspected to be involved in organised crime.

Personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) who stopped the vehicle discovered the suspected cannabis herb that has an estimated street value of €3.36 million, subject to analysis.

“During the course of the GNDOCB operation, two men (aged 48 and 34 years) were arrested and are currently detained, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in Dublin,” gardai said.

“Investigations are ongoing.”