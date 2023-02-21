Two men (40s) arrested after gardai seize cannabis worth €2.4m in South Dublin
Gardaí intercepted two vehicles in Tallaght and searched a residential address in the Knocklyon area
Two men have been arrested after gardai seized €2.4 million worth of cannabis in South Dublin yesterday.
Gardaí intercepted two vehicles in Tallaght and searched a residential address in the Knocklyon area as part of Operation Tara and an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity in the Dublin region.
Personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) supported by the Special Crime Task Force (SCTF seized 120 kilogrammes of cannabis herb with an estimated street sale value of €2.4 million was seized.
The drugs will be sent for further analysis.
"Two males, aged in their 40s have been arrested and are currently detained pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Rathfarnham and Tallaght Garda Stations,” gardai said.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
