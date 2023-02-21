Two men (40s) arrested after cannabis worth €2.4m seized in south Dublin
Gardaí stopped two vehicles in Tallaght and searched a residential address in the Knocklyon area
Two men have been arrested after gardai seized €2.4 million worth of cannabis in south Dublin yesterday.
Gardaí stopped two vehicles in Tallaght and searched a home in the Knocklyon area as part of Operation Tara and an ongoing probe targeting serious organised criminal activity in the Dublin region.
Personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) supported by the Special Crime Task Force (SCTF) seized 120 kilogrammes of cannabis herb with an estimated street sale value of €2.4 million was seized.
Read more
The drugs will be sent for further analysis.
"Two males, aged in their 40s have been arrested and are currently detained pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Rathfarnham and Tallaght Garda Stations,” gardaí said.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
Today's Headlines
'TEARS OF JOY' | Christian preacher tells how he held gang boss Cornelius Price’s hand as he died
DRUGS PROBE | Two men charged over €2.4m cannabis seizure in south Dublin
'FED UP' | Dublin locals call for ‘boot camp’ for youths tried to ‘rob poor box from church’
Hig Winner | Maura Higgins already tipped to win rumoured Love Island All Stars season
sentence hearing | Man who started dispute that ended in Josh Dunne’s death is jailed for bike theft
extortion | Sex worker and pimp boyfriend plead guilty after blackmailing engaged punter
Violent death | Man (50s) arrested over fatal assault of Limerick woman Louise Muckell last July
'JAW-DROPPING' | DJ Carey’s 99pc debt write-off raised in the Dáil with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar
Big Mood | Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan says new TV role is ‘a dream come true’
HUGE LOSS | Irish soldier killed in parachute tragedy remembered as a family man of integrity