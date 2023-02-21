Two men (40s) arrested after cannabis worth €2.4m seized in south Dublin

Gardaí stopped two vehicles in Tallaght and searched a residential address in the Knocklyon area

Two men have been arrested after gardai seized €2.4 million worth of cannabis in south Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí stopped two vehicles in Tallaght and searched a home in the Knocklyon area as part of Operation Tara and an ongoing probe targeting serious organised criminal activity in the Dublin region.

Personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) supported by the Special Crime Task Force (SCTF) seized 120 kilogrammes of cannabis herb with an estimated street sale value of €2.4 million was seized.

The drugs will be sent for further analysis.

"Two males, aged in their 40s have been arrested and are currently detained pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Rathfarnham and Tallaght Garda Stations,” gardaí said.

“Investigations are ongoing.”