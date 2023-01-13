Two men (30s) arrested on suspicion of murder after another man dies in Finglas assault

The victim, aged in his late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene

Two men in their 30s have been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man died in an assault in Finglas, Dublin 11 this evening.

Gardai say they are investigating a fatal assault on a man that occurred at approximately 7pm at a “domestic residence” in Collins Place.

The body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Garda forensic units examine the scene

"Two men (both aged in their 30s) have been arrested on suspicion of murder and they are currently being detained at Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” gardai said.

According to RTE, gardaí and the emergency services were called after the victim was found fatally injured at the front garden of a house.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the man but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí believe he died following a row among a number of people at Collins Place.

It is believed a woman who was known to the victim was also injured in the attack and may have sustained stab wounds to her hand.

The State Pathologist's Office has been informed while an incident room is being set up at Finglas Garda Station with a senior investigating officer and family liaison officer appointed.

It has been reported that detectives are trying to establish a motive for the murder and are keeping an open mind and following all lines of inquiry.

They are also trying to identify and speak to all those who were in the area at the time.