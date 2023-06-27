Two men (30s) arrested as gardaí seize €162k of cannabis in Monaghan grow house

Both men, who are in their 30s, were arrested and later charged when gardaí raided the grow house in Monaghan town at approximately 1pm yesterday,

Two men were arrested after the raid

Some of the plants seized in Monaghan

Two men were arrested after gardai raided a grow house and seized €162,000 worth of cannabis in Monaghan yesterday afternoon.

Both men, who are in their 30s, were arrested and later charged when gardaí raided a home in Monaghan town at approximately 1pm yesterday,

Gardaí attached to the Detective Unit in Monaghan Garda Station searched a home with assistance from the Armed Support Unit, Community Engagement Unit and the Dog Unit.

Gardai said the search was conducted as part of Operation Tara, to target the sale and supply of drugs in Monaghan.

“A grow house operation was discovered inside the residence as well as large quantities of suspected cannabis herb contained in vacuum sealed bags,” gardai said.

“The estimated value of cannabis seized is over €162,000. The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

“Two men (aged in their 30s) were arrested as part of this operation and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda station in Co. Monaghan.”

Gardaí revealed that both men have since been charged and are due to appear before the District Court later this afternoon.

Operation Tara was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021 to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.