Two men (30s) arrested after gardai spot gun while on patrol in Dublin 10
Officers from Ballyfermot spotted two men shortly after 5pm from a distance’ when what appeared to be a firearm was produced
Two men have been arrested after gardai spotted a gun while out on patrol in the Kylemore area of Dublin 10 yesterday.
Officers from Ballyfermot spotted two men shortly after 5pm “from a distance” when what appeared to be a firearm was produced.
Additional Garda units soon arrived on the scene and the two men were arrested.
Read more
Following a search of the area, a firearm and ammunition was subsequently retrieved by gardaí.
The men, who are both aged in their 30s, are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939/98 at Clondalkin Garda Station.
The firearm and ammunition will now be sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit for analysis.
Gardai say investigations are ongoing.
Today's Headlines
firearm seized | Two men (30s) arrested after gardai spot gun while on patrol in Dublin 10
'Me and Him' | Una Healy shares cryptic throuple snap with David Haye before deleting it
Questioned | Catriona Carey arrested as part of probe into alleged company law breaches
'sustained violence' | Four men face trial over ‘brutal’ attack on security staff guarding repossessed Strokestown home
'deplorable' | Doctor had sex with patient in A&E toilets ‘to help with chest pain’
holy show | First look at Russell Crowe in horror movie filmed in Ireland - The Pope's Exorcist
STREET VIOLENCE | Gardaí attacked by mob after coming to aid of woman struck by scrambler in Ballyfermot
WALKS FREE | Dance floor groper who put his hand up a woman’s dress spared criminal record
legendary | Dave Fanning to step back from 2FM show after 44 years
Guilty plea | Killer rapist Ian Horgan to be sentenced over vicious hammer attack on young man