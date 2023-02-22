Two men (30s) arrested after gardai spot gun while on patrol in Dublin 10

Officers from Ballyfermot spotted two men shortly after 5pm from a distance’ when what appeared to be a firearm was produced

The gun and ammo was seized

Two men have been arrested after gardai spotted a gun while out on patrol in the Kylemore area of Dublin 10 yesterday.

Officers from Ballyfermot spotted two men shortly after 5pm “from a distance” when what appeared to be a firearm was produced.

Additional Garda units soon arrived on the scene and the two men were arrested.

Following a search of the area, a firearm and ammunition was subsequently retrieved by gardaí.

The men, who are both aged in their 30s, are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939/98 at Clondalkin Garda Station.

The firearm and ammunition will now be sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit for analysis.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.