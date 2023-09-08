Two men (30s and 50s) arrested in Co Carlow in Garda crackdown on human trafficking

The two men, aged in their 30s and 50s, were arrested and detained at Kilkenny Garda Station after a search operation on Monday

Two men have been arrested by gardai in Co Carlow as part of an ongoing investigation into human trafficking.

They are currently being held detained at Kilkenny Garda Station while a file has been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“As part of the ongoing investigations into human trafficking and related criminal activity, officers attached to the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit (HTICU), at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB), conducted a search and arrest operation in County Carlow, on Monday,” gardaí said.

“In the course of the operation two men aged in their 30s and 50s were arrested and detained at Kilkenny Garda Station contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. A file has been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).”

Garda have also issued an appeal to anyone who has been the victim of human trafficking to contact the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11, or any Garda station.

Incidents of human trafficking can also be reported to blueblindfold@garda.iewhere they will be treated with the utmost sensitivity.