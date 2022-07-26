Two men (20s) arrested following early morning assault in Bailieboro, Co. Cavan
Clodagh MeaneySunday World
Two men in their 20s have been arrested following an assault on another man (20s) in Bailieboro, Co Cavan.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday 26th July 2022 with the injured man rushed to hospital.
Anglo Celt has reported that the incident was a stabbing.
Read more
The two suspects were taken to Bailieboro Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Investigations are ongoing.
Today's Headlines
Named and shamed | Unmasked: Serving garda jailed for coercive control of his cancer-stricken partner
'My Blood' | Conor McGregor says sister Aoife is a ‘style queen mad thing’ in birthday post
Remorse | GAA Player who missed flight after heavy drinking session, ‘sorry' for flashing cops
Downward Dogsick | Maura Higgins ‘spews everywhere’ during hot yoga class
attempted murder | Second man pleads guilty to possession of gun connected to shooting of Dublin mum Sinead Connolly
trial date | Jason Corbett murder: Authorities hope for Molly and Thomas Martens retrial this year
Journo jailed | Former RTE reporter who sexually assaulted a sleeping woman jailed for 15 months
Left to die | Man who was tortured and dumped in Antrim field ‘offered £25k bribe to withdraw evidence’
'major player' | Ex-ice cream van operator Paul Collopy gets ten year sentence for drugs trafficking
coming home | Memorial mass for showband legend Brendan Bowyer to take place next week