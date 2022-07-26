Two men (20s) arrested following early morning assault in Bailieboro, Co. Cavan

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital

Two men in their 20s have been arrested following an assault on another man (20s) in Bailieboro, Co Cavan.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday 26th July 2022 with the injured man rushed to hospital.

Anglo Celt has reported that the incident was a stabbing.

The two suspects were taken to Bailieboro Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.