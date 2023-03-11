Two men (20s) arrested after coke, cannabis, amphetamine and cash seized in Co Wicklow

Other items used in the distribution of drugs, including a weighing scales, plastic packaging and containers were also recovered

Some of the drugs seized in Co Wicklow

Two men in their 20s have been arrested after drugs worth €27,000, including cocaine, cannabis herb, amphetamine, as well as €6,000 in cash, was seized in Co Wicklow.

Both men have since been charged following the Garda raid on two residential properties that were searched in Wicklow Town and Greystones along with an industrial unit in Delgany.

Other items used in the distribution of drugs, including a weighing scales, plastic packaging and containers were also recovered.

“As part of Operation Tara and ongoing investigations targeting the sale and distribution on drugs and related criminal activity, gardaí from the Bray and Wicklow Drugs Units conducted searches under warrant at locations in Co Wicklow on Friday, March 10,” gardai said.

“During the operation two residential properties were searched Wicklow Town and Greystones along with an industrial unit in Delgany.

“Other items used in the distribution of drugs, including a weighing scales, plastic packaging and containers were also recovered.

“The men were detained for questioning as part of this investigation at Bray and Wicklow Garda Stations. Both have since been charged and are expected to appear before the District Court in the coming weeks.”

Gardai said the seizure forms part of Operation Tara, the enhanced national anti-drugs strategy that was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.